IRS grants tax relief for severe storm and flooding victims

LOUISIANA — Announced today, victims of the severe storms and flooding that started on May 17, now have until August 17 to file various individual and businesses tax returns.

People that were affected also have until August 17 to make tax payments.

This tax relief is in response to the recent disaster deceleration given by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

People that live or have a business that was affected in Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville and Lafayette Parishes qualify for the tax relief.

The deceleration allows the IRS to stop tax-fillings and payments for taxpayers that live in the disaster areas until the new deadline.

Taxpayers that get a late filing or late payment notice that have received an extended filing period, within the postponement period should call the number provided on the IRS notice.

The IRS automatically identifies and located the affected taxpayers to apply relief to those in the declared disaster areas.

Anyone that lives outside of the areas should call the IRS disaster hotline to request tax relief.

