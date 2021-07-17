Louisiana enters the fourth surge of COVID-19, push for vaccinations

According to Gov. John Bel Edwards, COVID-19 cases have been going up every day for a month. 97% of those cases are people who are not vaccinated.

"There's not enough immunity across the state in various communities to compromise our state to ward off transmission and that's what we're seeing today."

During Friday's news conference, Edwards says the state is seeing an increase in cases daily over the past month. He also says the uptick is in every community and region across the state.

However, when it comes to the amount of misinformation out there, the governor says that's where the real danger is.

"The misinformation about COVID vaccines out there is literally costing lives and it’s costing lives here in Louisiana as well. It’s preventing people from getting the protection they need for their families, themselves, and their communities,” said Edwards.

Doctors say more children are being admitted with the Delta variant, which also appears to be more dangerous for pregnant women. Dr. Catherine O'neal with Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge says their staff is overwhelmed.

"If you don't choose the vaccine, you're choosing death and you're choosing a surge and another surge. Pandemics last for years; we know, that we're very educated people. The only thing that will stop it is vaccinations. Which one do you choose?” said O'Neal.

As the Delta variant affects more young adults, the push for them to get vaccinated is crucial.

"If you do have concerns, don't just make the assumption, don't just say no and ask those questions. Go to the professionals and ask them before you just make a decision because I promise you the person next to you has those same questions,” said Tyler Duplantis

In a statement to KATC, Ochsner Lafayette General says they are having daily meetings in preparation for the next wave. They say they're comfortable with all supplies and PPE, ventilators, antivirals, and treatments that work. They encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

Read the full statement below:

“Ochsner Lafayette General is prepared for this fourth surge of COVID-19. Our teams have begun meeting daily and making proper plans for this next wave. Three weeks ago, we had 10 patients in our health system. Today, we have 42. All campuses are beginning to cohort COVID-19+ patients and add negative pressure rooms as needed. We are comfortable with all supplies and PPE, ventilators, antivirals and treatments that work. We also have a vaccine that works, and we encourage everyone who hasn’t gotten the vaccine to please get vaccinated. Visit www.OchsnerLG.org/mycovidvaccine to schedule your vaccine today."

- Amanda Logue, MD, Chief Medical Office

Ochsner Lafayette General

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel