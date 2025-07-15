Louisiana emergency officials urge families to “Get a Gameplan” ahead of potential tropical weather

With tropical weather in the forecast, state emergency officials are encouraging residents to review their storm plans and “Get a Gameplan” before conditions worsen.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) says now is the time to gather supplies, check your evacuation zone, and make sure you’re signed up for local alerts.

“Preparedness saves lives,” GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle said. “Even a small storm can bring flash flooding, power outages, and dangerous conditions. If you make a plan now, you’re giving your family a better chance to stay safe.”

What to do now:

Build an emergency kit with food, water, batteries, chargers and medications

Know where you’ll go if an evacuation order is issued

Keep gas in your tank and cash on hand

Register for alerts from your parish’s emergency office

Check on neighbors, especially seniors and those with special needs

GOHSEP’s GetAGameplan.org website includes printable checklists, evacuation maps and guidance in both English and Spanish. The campaign also includes pet preparedness tips and flood insurance reminders.

“Don’t wait until the winds pick up,” Tingle added. “Once the storm is close, it’s too late to safely prepare.”

Helpful links:

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel