Louisiana closes calendar year with dominant win over Dillard

LAFAYETTE, La. — Louisiana finished the 2025 calendar year on a high note, overwhelming Dillard 97–56 on Monday at the Cajun Dome in the Ragin’ Cajuns’ final nonconference game of the season.

Both teams entered the matchup short-handed. Dillard dressed just six players, while Louisiana was without three contributors. The numbers disadvantage made little difference for the Cajuns, who took the upper hand from the opening tip with relentless defense.

Louisiana held Dillard to just 22 points in the first half, forcing 22 turnovers and turning defensive pressure into easy scoring opportunities. The Cajuns never trailed and steadily built a commanding lead en route to the 41-point victory.

Freshman guard Amijah Price led the way with a career-high 30 points, five rebounds and four assists marking the first 30-point performance by a Cajun since 2021. Makayla Manley added 17 points, seven assists and two rebounds as Louisiana placed four players in double figures.

“I just try to make my teammates vibe,” Price said. “I’m a point guard, so I try to distribute the ball, pass it and get everybody involved.”

The win marked Louisiana’s first of the season and provided a confidence boost heading into conference play.

The Cajuns return to action at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day when they host Troy, continuing a four-game homestand at the Cajun Dome.

