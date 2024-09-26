Local resident is thankful for assistance with energy bill

SMILE Community Action Agency hosts two events a year in Rayne for residents who cannot go to other locations. SMILE offered assistance with energy bills during the event. Viriamae Tousant say being her age can be difficult.

"It's nice of them to come to Rayne to help us pay the light bill, some people can't travel you know. We are old, and we can't do all that," Tousant said. "I'm glad they come to Rayne to help us with the light bill because it's becoming wintertime and in the summertime, the bill is really high."

Having limited funds, Viriamae says SMILE Community Action Agency programs are beneficial. Those in attendance had to show proof of their driver licenses or picture ID, social security cards of everyone living in the home, and proof of income of everyone living in the home to receive assistance.

"We live on a low income. When you're on Social Security, you don't have that much money to spend," Tousant explained. "You got to pay rent, you got to pay the light bill, you got to pay the gas bill, and if your children are in school, you have to buy clothes."

SMILE'S Lafayette Parish Manager, Nia Sundivernon, told KATC the organization also offers advice on how to keep energy bills low.

"We will give them light bulbs, or we'll give them calendars for money management. We also get them kits, for when it's getting cold, to put on their pipes," Sundivernon said. "We have all types of energy conservation stuff that we give to the clients."

Sundivernon explained serving the community is what matters most

"If we help one person a day, we did our part. It's a lot of people out here today. It was bigger than what I thought it was going to be," Sundivernon said. "It used to be a little smaller, but it has grown over the years. So we're starting to see, it's more people that have the need."

