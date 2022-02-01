Local principal appointed to state Hurricane commission

The Louisiana Department of Education announced the creation of a commission designed to prepare the state's school systems for hurricane season. Southside High School principal Catherine Cassidy has been placed on The Protect Louisiana Schools: Hurricane Preparedness Commission. The commission will look at public school infrastructure and create operation best practices for school systems and leaders pre and post hurricanes.

"Over the past two years, Louisiana has been catastrophically impacted by six hurricanes — two of which were among the strongest in our state's history," said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. "Many coastal public schools have been devastated from the repeated barrage of high winds, torrential rain, and flash floods, resulting in billions of dollars in damages – roofs torn off, hallways flooded, walls collapsed. But despite all of this, Louisiana's students, teachers, administrators, and parents have shown unwavering resilience in the face of extraordinary adversity. They have done their part — now is the time for us to do ours."

This commission is comprised of experts from the private sector, academia, and government officials.

PLSHPC is comprised of:

• Catherine Cassidy, Principal, Southside High School

• Doris Voitier, Superintendent / BESE Member, St. Bernard Parish Schools

• Joel Dillon, Manager of Executive Operations, Louisiana Department of Education

• Karl Bruchhaus, Superintendent, Calcasieu Parish School Board

• Kelli Oertling, Principal, Lakewood Elementary

• Kendricks "Ken" Brass, Louisiana State Representative, District 58

• Mark Abraham, Louisiana State Senator, District 25

• Philip Martin, Superintendent, Terrebonne Parish School District

• Sharon L. Clark, Charter Director, Sophie B. Wright High School

• Spencer Harris, Principal, Springfield High School

• Talé D. Lockett, Chief Executive Officer, Algiers Charter School Association

• Trevis A. Thompson, School Safety Officer, Governor's Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness

• Tiffany Delcour, Chief Operations Officer, NOLA Public Schools

• Mark Richards, Lecturer, Emergency and Security Studies Program, Tulane University

• Dr. Kimberly L. Foster, Dean, School of Science and Engineering, Tulane University

• Dr. Elizabeth Matthews, Assistant Professor, College of Engineering & Science, Louisiana Tech University

• Dr. Carol J. Friedland, Associate Professor, Bert S. Turner Department of Construction Management, Louisiana State University