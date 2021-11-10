Local pregnancy center hosting diaper drive

A Pregnancy Center and Clinic in Lafayette is hosting a diaper drive next week.

The group partnered with the Diaper Collective of Acadiana to make the event possible.

If you need diapers, you're invited to pick some up for free next Wednesday, November 17, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church on Lee Avenue.

"It feels really good, especially due to some of the post-pandemic situations that some people are experiencing," said Patrice Lewis. "A lack of income, a loss of work. They really need the help and diapers can be sometimes hard to come by, so to be able to provide this free of charge to the community is phenomenal because we know we're meeting a tangible need."

Masks will be required.

