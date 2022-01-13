Local pharmacy learns how to get a handle on business during flu season and covid surge

ABBEVILLE — No mater what the specific illness may be, Mark Mula of Mula family pharmacy says either way we must stay cautious on how we move about.

"The flu has been around and people know its not necessary to not spread the flu but covid is much more contagious," says Mula.

For two years, Mula family pharmacy has been going non-stop.

"We're getting a lot of calls on different types of medicine. It's a chain supply issue and it's hard to get certain types of medicine."

Now with the seasonal flu in rotation, the phones have been ringing off the hook.

"The flu is going around in Vermilion Parish. We've seen some cases today."

Patient and Abbeville citycouncilman, Francis Touchet Jr., is calling on his neighbors and constituents to do their part.

"There has to be a balance with what is happening with gatherings, what's happening with our normal life, but again as I've stated before, it's important that we're working together to make sure that our community is safe and we can get through all of this."

With the pharmacy being a family business, Mula says they resonate with the community. They won't nag anyone about their decision regarding vaccines, but they're always there to share the facts.

"Our patients have our cells numbers so they're constantly calling us. I don't recommend the flu (vaccine), I don't recommend covid (vaccine). I let them make the decision. I just educate them. I answer their questions."

------------------------------------------------------------

