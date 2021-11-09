Local pharmacies to administer Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5 to 11

LAFAYETTE, L.a. — After approval by the FDA, CDC, and LDH, children ages five to 11 are able to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and some parents are breathing a sigh of relief.

Lisa Breaux is one of these parents.

She told KATC that she has been waiting for the chance to get her 10-year-old daughter Jordynn vaccinated. She said Jordynn is nonverbal, has Cerebral Palsy, a feeding tube, and a tracheostomy, so her immune system is compromised.

"Just the position that she's in, she has a lot of um, illnesses, and I just want to be able to bring her out and have her do fun things," Breaux said.

Mother of two under ten Brooke Bell sees things similarly. She said her kids haven't been vaccinated yet, but the family is ready for a sense of normalcy again after spending the last couple of years masked up.

"My daughter is so excited, she can't wait," Bell said. "She's been seeing pictures and videos of her friends being vaccinated this weekend, she can't wait, she asked what day we are going and she's ready."

Those at Neighbors Pharmacy along Johnston Street told KATC they are ready for these new patients. Co-owner Gretchen Bodin said they began vaccinating their first rounds of children under 11 on Monday. Bodin noted that while there may be some concerns about getting younger children vaccinated, the pharmacy is simply there to help out of care and convenience.

"We leave it strictly up to the patient and the physicians about whether they need that vaccine, or whether they want to receive that vaccine," Bodin said. "We play no role in trying to convince someone whether they should or should not receive it."

Other local pharmacies KATC spoke with said they are still in the process of rolling out the kinks with their plans to vaccinate children — many still waiting on trucks to deliver the vaccines to their stores.

