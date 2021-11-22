Local organizations come together to cook up some kindness

Red beans and rice — the breakfast of champions — served up hot to the hungry Sunday morning by those with Smile Community Action Agency, Kitchen on Klinton, and the Lafayette Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Alumni, Inc.

Those serving up smiles told KATC that this is not the first time they have put together an event like this, but it's the first time they have joined forces to do so.

"This is just one of the many ideas we have to implement throughout the year," said CEO of Kitchen on Klinton, Corey McCoy. "And hopefully create a way bigger community effort when it comes to Lafayette, the businesses in the surrounding area, and connecting them with the citizens and making impacts on the people we have in need."

Willie Coleman, President Polemarch of Lafayette's Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, said that giving back, especially during the holiday season, is something they look forward to.

"It's always a good feeling to see you help someone," Coleman said. "There are people from ages of 18 to 65 that have come through this line in the past, so when you can feed that person, especially when it's coming around the Thanksgiving holiday, it's very special to help the neighbor."

KATC spoke with Zack Stewart, who is currently transient and has stayed in Lafayette for the past month and a half. He told KATC that he was thankful for a hot plate and some friendly faces.

"Today we were, my friend of mine who was traveling with me this morning, we were very hungry," Stewart said. "And like 3 or 4 people actually stopped us on the way here and they were like 'Food's this way,' you know, they were almost bringing us over here, so it was good to see."

Those with SMILE said the community can expect more as the holiday season goes on. The agency is hosting its annual 'Christmas Without Walls' to provide new clothes and other gifts to those in need and they are accepting donations now.

The wrapped gifts are set to be given out on Thursday, December 19 from 10 am to 12 pm at SMILE's office located at 501 St. John Street, Lafayette, LA. Those interested in finding out more information on how to donate can call 337-234-3272.

