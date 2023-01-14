Local nonprofit asking for community's help

LAFAYETTE, L.a. — One Lafayette nonprofit is struggling to keep its doors open after moving from its previous location on General Mouton Avenue to a larger one on Johnston Street. That nonprofit is Focus Clubhouse.

Those with the clubhouse say it's the only one of its kind, not only in Acadiana but the rest of the state. The organization is geared toward helping those dealing with mental illness get back on their feet while also giving them a family and a place they can call home during the week.

Dawn Koch has been experiencing bipolar disorder for decades now.

"Getting up every day, staying on a routine, and coming to a place like this is essential for me," Koch told KATC. "When I'm getting help, I'm giving help, and that's what gives me purpose and what that's what wakes me up in the morning and smile and say 'It's gonna be a good day.'"

But those doors haven't been easy to keep open, especially with a recent location change.

"It's serious, we need money," said Clarice Gallegos, founder and director of the nonprofit. "I'm not above begging, so that's kind of what this is all about. I need to start billing by the first of February, if I can't start billing by February, it will be serious."

Then there's Marissa Evans.

The only staff member on the payroll, Focus Clubhouse is her only employer. Regardless, she voluntarily went from full- to part-time employment in December — losing money of her own to help keep the clubhouse afloat.

"I would rather take the cut and not get paid than have this place close down," Evans told KATC. "Because I know the members just need it and need this place to come to every day, so it was going to be putting this place in jeopardy."

If you'd like to help Focus Clubhouse, its members, and its mission, they have a GoFundMe which you can find here. Those with the nonprofit said any little bit helps, and if you are unable to donate, a "share" is great too.

The organization also has a Venmo you can donate to.

