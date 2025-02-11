Washington Career Technical and Educational Center Expands Curriculum with $10,000 Grant

The Washington Career Technical and Educational Center has been awarded a $10,000 grant, and they’re using it for expansion.

Already offering courses in culinary arts, welding, and cosmetology, the school is now adding a propane tank class to its curriculum—an industry skill that is becoming increasingly valuable.

“The industry says this is the new thing people need to know,” said Theresa Ellender. “To be able to provide heat and air conditioning to homes and businesses.”

With this new opportunity, high school students are enthusiastic about the expansion. While many students already have an idea of their career paths, the addition of another specialized trade course broadens their possibilities and helps them consider different future options.

“It can teach me about more job opportunities and working in different fields,” said Evan Guillory.

Handling propane tanks comes with its own set of risks, making safety a top priority for the new course. This hands-on program will emphasize practical experience, ensuring that students are well-prepared for real-world applications.

“It teaches us more stuff,” said Montrell Mallet. “Rather than reading a book because we get to actually do it.”