St.Landry Parish has a program willing to help those in need

Sunset residents who need help paying their bills can sign up for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program on June 3.

The event is from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Sunset Community Center.

LIHEAP helps those behind on energy bills. Locals can benefit from the program if they can provide their driver’s license and utility bill, but it must match their address. Due to the recent storms from last week, it seems like the perfect silver lining for those in need, organizers say.

“There are people that are having a difficult time right now," said Matthew Oscar Fusilier. "The current situations and storms, putting food on the table, the insurance it all adds up.”

It is a first-come, first-served event, as LIHEAP will only pay the utility bill for the first 20 applicants. That's because they will have to budget for other parts of the parish, like Grand Coteau, Opelousas, and others.

This isn’t the only time this opportunity happens throughout the year, so people who miss out will get another chance to get the help they need. However, the parish wants to make sure that everyone uses the program correctly.

“This is to help you not sustain you," said Jessie Bellard. "If we can help you we will. But it's not every six months type of deal.”

