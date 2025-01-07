St. Landry Parish Government Turns Country Club Into Shelter Amid Cold Weather

In December, the St. Landry Parish Government acquired the Indian Hills Country Club. As winter temperatures began to settle in, the parish decided to use the building for a greater purpose: providing warmth and safety for locals in need. This thoughtful decision was met with gratitude from the community.

"I took a shower and I stayed in there for about an hour," said Willie James Robins. "I’m military. I’m used to being out there, but I’m tired of being out there."

Typically, the Yambilee Building would serve as a temporary refuge for situations like this. However, it was unavailable, prompting the parish to act quickly to prepare the country club. Turning the water and electricity on and making other necessary adjustments proved to be a worthwhile challenge, as the community’s needs were urgent.

"No, we were not expecting it," said Cilicia Savoy. "But we had people calling because pipes busted, people needed heat. Usually, we would use the Yambilee Building, but it was occupied."

Support from the community poured in, with donations of food, clothing, and other necessities coming from individuals moved by compassion. The generosity showcased the strength of community bonds in times of need.

"I think we have this inclination of What if their situation was our situation," said Bobby Ardoin. "I have the resources to help, so why not?"