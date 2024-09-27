SLP hosts a program to help kids after they finish high school

For the past 25 years, the Post-Secondary Carousel has been a vital program in the parish, helping high school juniors and seniors navigate their next steps after graduation. This annual event provides students with crucial information on higher education options, from attending college to joining the military.

This year's event promises to be bigger than ever, with over 30 schools attending, including notable institutions such as LSU, UL, Southern, and many more. The range of schools gives students a variety of opportunities to explore, offering them access to both in-state and out-of-state options.

One standout feature of the Carousel is its appeal to juniors, who come to the event to get a head start on planning their futures. The school board has been especially impressed by this trend.

“This gives them an opportunity to be open-minded and see all of the opportunities that are out there,” said Angela Cassimer. “They will get a chance to see all of the post-secondary institutions that exist and do their research to make an informed decision.”

So far, over 200 students have already registered to attend the event, but it's not just for students. The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA) will also be present, offering guidance to parents on the financial aspects of post-secondary education.

“All of the offerings are not just loans,” Cassimer added. “Scholarships, grants, and other financial resources will be available to inform parents on how they can support their children's education.

