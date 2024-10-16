Shakesnider's Helping Hand in Opelousas

Wilda Shakesnider was more than a beloved figure in Opelousas—she was a pillar of her community, known for her unshakable dedication to helping others. For Wilda, serving those around her was second nature, and it wasn’t long before her family was inspired to follow in her footsteps.

"We noticed people by the door trying to get food," said her daughter, Connie Shakesnider. "We said, 'Mom, we're going to help you one day.'"

As Wilda and her family took on the responsibility of feeding the community, she was quietly fighting a personal battle: breast cancer. Diagnosed in 2013, Wilda continued to serve, even as her health declined. By Thanksgiving 2018, her family realized it was time to say goodbye.

“The nurse came in and asked if we wanted to try to revive her,” Connie remembers. “I said no, let her go on her journey.”

One year after Wilda’s passing, her granddaughter, Lashonda Shakesnider LaStrapes, was diagnosed with breast cancer. The diagnosis brought painful memories of her grandmother’s struggle, but also a determination to survive.

“It was horrible because I had just seen what my grandmother went through,” said Lashonda. “I didn’t want to leave my kids behind yet.”

With strength and perseverance, Lashonda beat breast cancer in 2021, a victory that brought renewed purpose to her life and a desire to carry on her grandmother’s mission of service. Now, she’s determined to ensure Wilda’s work in the community continues.

“Many people have been waiting on this day,” Lashonda said. “They expect it, and we have to keep it going.”