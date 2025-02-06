New Orleans Gears Up for Big Game Weekend: Ride-Share Drivers Look to Cash In

New Orleans is set to rake in millions of dollars this weekend as football fans flood the city for the highly anticipated big game.

With the influx of tourists comes a surge in demand for transportation, dining, and entertainment. Local ride-share driver Gene Hidalgo sees this as a golden opportunity to make some extra cash, even though he’s unsure just how much he’ll earn.

“It depends on where I’m taking them and what Uber or Lyft charges,” said Hidalgo. “I’m not sure about how much I will make.”

Hidalgo is taking a strategic approach to maximize his earnings. He works for both Uber and Lyft, planning to switch between the two depending on which service is busier at any given moment.

“I’m going to see which one is busy at the time,” he explained. “If Uber slacks off, I will get on Lyft and vice versa.”

Timing and analytics will play a crucial role in his success. Hidalgo plans to be on the road from 2 PM on Sunday until 2 AM on Monday, ensuring he captures the highest volume of riders throughout the event.

“There is a graph that I see telling me the highs and lows,” he said. “I will make my decision based on what the graph tells me.”

For Hidalgo, this weekend could determine whether he will continue driving during major events in the future.

“If the financial amount is enough, then yes, I will do it again,” he said. “With special events, you have a lot more people and a lot more riders than what you usually have.”