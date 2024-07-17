Local restaurant owner hosting back-to-school drive

Mike Bell serves the community in various ways.

He owns Arpeggios, a restaurant on Main Street in Opelousas. He also serves his community by giving back. On July 27, Bell intends to give away school supplies.

St. Landry schools are expected to be back in session on August 8. The National Retail Federation says prices are lower this year: In 2023 households spent on average 890.07, and this year they spent 874.86 cents. So Bell penciled in on the deals.

“I shopped at Amazon and Walmart so the items were a little cheaper since," said Bell. "We benefited from starting our shopping early.”

Bell had some help along the way. A local business owner and loyal customer Sean Bertrand heard about what Bell was doing and wanted to help erase some of the problems parents may have with school shopping

“We built a relationship because of the restaurant,” said Bertrand. “When he approached me with the idea it was a no-brainer.”

Bell will have other things at his restaurant besides giving away school supplies. He will have bands playing, motivational speakers, and free food. but this is only for those who live in the parish.

“I don’t want kids to come and only get school supplies, said Bell. “I want them to enjoy themselves and interact with one another because the goal is to make Opelousas a better place.”