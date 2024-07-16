LIST: First day of school dates around Acadiana

ACADIANA, La. — The first day of the 2024-2025 school year is quickly approaching. Below is a list of the first day of school in Acadiana. Lafayette Parish is the only parish with staggered start dates.

ACADIA PARISH:

Students' First Day of School - August 7th

EVANGELINE PARISH:

Students' First Day of School - August 5th

IBERIA PARISH:

Students' First Day of School - August 7th

JEFF DAVIS PARISH:

Students' First Day of School - August 9th (Pre-K/K Report August 13th)

LAFAYETTE PARISH:

Students' First Day of School - August 7th

-Staggered dates https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FbkkWxbHbeTDiQ1JzrTt-JP1-YOU_lzX/view

ST. LANDRY PARISH:

Students' First Day of School - August 10th

ST. MARTIN PARISH:

Students' First Day of School - August 9th

ST. MARY PARISH:

Students' First Day of School - August 7th

VERMILION PARISH:

Students' First Day of School - August 8th