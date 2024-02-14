Who is keeping Lafayette streets clean during Mardi Gras?

LAFAYETTE, La. — As the community enjoys catching beads, dancing to the parade float's music, and having a good time, it's important to remember that with the fun also comes the cleanup.

Dozens of Lafayette Consolidated Government Public Works employees are hitting the streets and picking up the trash from beads, plastic bags, and cardboard boxes. All left behind by floats and attendees, they're making sure the roads are kept clear and hazard free for the Mardi Gras festivities.

Diamontrelle Wayne Felix, a street cleaner, emphasizes the significance of maintaining cleanliness on the streets during and after the parade.

"It’s important because we don’t want the plastic bags to get clogged in the drainage and it can back up the water supply and all that. Pick up as much trash and you can and help out try as much as y’all could but enjoy your Mardi Gras season," Felix said.

For Felix, this is his first time part taking in a Mardi Gras clean up crew, but is happy to do it so others can enjoy the holiday trash free.

Felix tells KATC, he and other employees are expecting to pick up around 1000 bags of Mardi Gras trash.