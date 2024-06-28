What to do if someone is drowning

LAFAYETTE, La. — As you head out to the beach or pool, here are some tips to help if someone is drowning.

Proper training is essential in these situations to avoid endangering yourself. Lifeguards and professionals are trained for these drowning emergencies, but untrained bystanders often lack the skills to perform a safe rescue. They may underestimate the weather conditions and the physical strength required to save someone. Rescuer drowning is where the person attempting to help ends up drowning.

"The most important thing is if you are not a strong swimmer, you should not attempt any kind of rescue," said Lyndsey Clavier, swimming instructor at Crawfish Aquatics. "We strongly recommend calling a professional, whether a lifeguard or 911."

The American Red Cross recommends three actions before attempting a rescue, known as the Reach, Throw, and Row method.

