Water System recommendations for winter weather

Acadiana water systems are starting to send out messages to their customers about the forecast winter weather.

As we receive them, we'll post them here, arranged by parish. If you have a message for your customers and you want it to be included, send to news@katctv.com

EVANGELINE PARISH :

Bayou Des Cannes Water System in Basile will be under a Boil Water Advisory starting Sunday night\Monday until further notice. We are shutting water off starting Sunday night at 10 pm and turning it back on at 6am each morning, until the temperatures rise. Due to the freeze.

LAFAYETTE PARISH:

With freezing temperatures expected to impact the Lafayette area beginning Sunday night, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) urges residents to take precautions to protect themselves, their families, and their properties. LCG departments are winterizing facilities and will remain ready to respond to weather-related issues, including monitoring road conditions and maintaining critical infrastructure. The Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) continues to host daily briefings with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Lake Charles and key stakeholders across the parish, aiming to keep officials and the public informed and connected as conditions evolve. Coordination with all critical Parish agencies is essential to ensuring a swift response to any major developments as a result of inclement weather.

Remember the 5 P’s of Cold Weather Preparedness:



Keep your family warm. Remember to check on neighbors who may need assistance. Pets: Furry friends get cold too. Pets should be kept inside during extreme temperatures.

LCG encourages residents to stay updated on weather conditions through local news outlets, LCG social media pages [facebook.com], and the LCG website [lafayettela.gov]. LCG’s road closure map at lafayettela.gov/roadclosures [lcg.maps.arcgis.com] is also accessible 24/7 for up-to-date information on roadway and bridge conditions throughout the Parish.