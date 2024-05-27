Want to honor fallen veterans? Here are some ideas

LAFAYETTE, La. — Memorial day is here and with nationwide events going on to remember those who gave their lives in the line of duty, KATC is bringing you list of ideas so you and family can also honor those who gave so much.

Below is just 5 ideas you can do to remember fallen veterans according to Good HouseKeeping:



Create a care package to send off to a service member who is currently serving our country



Listen to patriotic music, maybe even learning a tune



Wear a red poppy-also known as a "remembrance poppy", The bright red flower symbolizes lives that were lost to war



Visit a local cemetery and consider donating flowers or flags to veteran's graves there.



Taking a moment of silence.

KATC stopped by Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, where U.S. Army Veteran Chris Goodland tells us more about what others can do to remember.

"You can take a moment at home, you can do a little research on the internet and find a person or someone to honor. You can look at someone in your family tree and probably find someone whose given their life our country, it's all about them,” he says.

Even if you aren’t able to attend a Memorial Day event or partake in the list, simply taking a moment of silence, Goodland tells me is more than enough to honor those who have fallen.