Volunteers pack 10,000 meals for Louisiana families facing food insecurity

LAFAYETTE, La. — Employees from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Healthy Blue and Entergy Louisiana spent their Wednesday volunteering at Second Harvest Food Bank to pack 10,000 meals.

"There's so many families out there in need, there's so many people in need," said Datis Christophe Jr., Customer Service Account Manager for Entergy, "and this is a great opportunity to come in and just give a little bit of your time to help give back to the community, and to those in need as well."

The event was part of the three organizations' commitment to sponsor 200,000 meals statewide. Through Feeding Louisiana and The Pack Shack's "Feed the Funnel" program, volunteers prepared and distributed "oh seaux good" red bean and rice meal kits to area food banks and other hunger-relief organizations in Louisiana. These volunteer events are part of an extended celebration of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service.

According to Dr. Christy Valentine Theard, president of Healthy Blue Louisiana, “Inspired by Dr. King's unwavering commitment to service, our Healthy Blue associates are proud to be part of these statewide events. We are not just packing meals, but also providing hope and nourishment to thousands of Louisiana families who are facing food insecurity.

"Our collaborative work is a celebration of unity that echoes Dr. King's message about making a positive impact," added Dr. Theard. "Together we are succeeding in uplifting the well-being of our communities and furthering our mission to improve the health and lives of Louisianians.”

Food-packing parties are taking place in every region of the state this week. Click here for a complete schedule of food-packing events.