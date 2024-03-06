UW program aims to support new parents

LAFAYETTE, La. — A partnership between United Way of Acadiana and local hospitals in the city aims to nurture babies minds to support their growth and development.

The partnership among United Way of Acadiana, Ochsner Lafayette General, and Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children's Hospital offers "Developing Minds Gift Bags," providing new families with resources that will support them for years to come, even before they leave the hospital.

“Every new born gets a gift of resources to help them and help parents teach their child and give them the best start of life,” says Marissa Winters, Director of Community Health at United Way.

KATC interviewed Winters, who demonstrated the contents of the bag parents will receive. The package includes a coloring and reading book, a developmental toy, and a welcome card for the newborn. Included in the bag as well, parents can sign up for an app to help track a child's mental growth.

These resources can play a crucial role that parents play as their child's first teacher. By promoting communication with their little ones to prepare them for academic achievement, success, and a bright future.

“There’s never any time but no one is asking for hours and hours of your time, but 5 minutes every other day just talking and interacting with your child can be huge difference," she says.

By offering resources such as the bag and even the Bright-by-Text app to providing tips for new parents, the ultimate aim is to create a positive impact on the community.

“We would love to say we helped every newborn in Lafayette," Winters said. "Between both hospitals there’s around 6,000 they estimate are born each year. We would love to reach every baby born.”

Winters says it is all to help shape the brains of the new generation, so they have the best shot at a great life.

“That's the whole idea behind the program, it's for early brain development and giving their baby the best start that they can,” she says.

