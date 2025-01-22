UPDATES: Government closures extended due to winter weather

Most government offices were closed Monday in observance of the MLK Holiday, and most closed on Tuesday because of the weather.

We're updating this list with additional closures for today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday). They're marked with "UPDATE" below.

STATE OF LOUISIANA : Due to the likelihood of a winter weather event, ALL STATE OFFICES will be closed statewide on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. Road closures and detours can be found using the Louisiana Traveler Information System through several different methods, including the 511 phone system, www.511la.org, LA DOTD Twitter accounts, and the “Louisiana 511” smartphone application. Louisiana State Troopers are urging motorists to refrain from unnecessary travel during this winter weather event. However, if you travel, we strongly advise you to exercise utmost caution, strictly adhere to all traffic laws, eliminate distractions, and reduce your speed significantly.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) urges hunters to prioritize safety as a winter storm system brings freezing temperatures, snow, and ice across Louisiana. The National Weather Service has issued cold weather advisories and extreme cold warnings for the State beginning Monday, January 20 through Thursday, January 23. Due to the potentially hazardous conditions, all hunters and outdoorsmen are advised to avoid travel to Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) and to use extreme caution if planning to be outdoors.

Here are some essential safety tips to keep top of mind:



Travel safety: Stay off the roads if conditions are dangerous and be sure to follow all road closures.

Inform others: Let someone know your hunting location and expected return time.

Layer up: Dress in moisture-wicking layers to stay dry, add insulation for warmth, and wear a waterproof outer layer to block wind and rain. Protect your feet: Insulated, waterproof boots and thick wool socks are a must to avoid frostbite.

Stay hydrated: It’s easy to forget, but dehydration happens even in cold weather. Bring water or a warm drink in a thermos.

Pack smart: Bring a fully charged phone, a map, compass and a GPS in case of emergencies.

Ensure your vehicle is equipped with emergency supplies, including jumper cables, a flashlight, a blanket, and an ice scraper.

Avoid overheating: Overheating can lead to sweating, which increases heat loss. Remove layers as needed during intense activity.

Be fire-ready: Carry materials to start a fire in case you need warmth unexpectedly.

Know the signs: Learn to recognize frostbite and hypothermia symptoms e.g., shivering, numbness, slurred speech, confusion.

AROUND ACADIANA:

Lafayette Regional Airport is closed.

The 15th Judicial District in Acadia, Lafayette and Vermilion parishes will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Officials will evaluate Thursday in a couple of days.

WM has suspended all garbage and trash collection service due to projected snow and freezing weather conditions in Acadiana on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. We will evaluate conditions on Tuesday and provide an update on service for Wednesday. We will continue to provide daily updates until weather and road conditions safely allow for a full return to service. We thank our valued customers for their patience and cooperation.

ACADIA PARISH

CROWLEY: UPDATE: Media, emergency service providers, the public, and all other interested parties and personnel are hereby notified that on Monday, January 20, 2025, ALL Non-Essential personnel will be off and Crowley City Hall will be CLOSED on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 and Wednesday, January 22, 2025, due to forecasted freezing temperatures and road closures.

ALL Non-Essential personnel will be off and Crowley City Hall will be CLOSED on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, due to forecasted freezing temperatures and road closures. We will make a decision on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 by Monday or Tuesday of next week. Additionally, the Regular Council Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 21, 2025, is rescheduled to Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. due to forecasted freezing temperatures, the possibility of snowfall, and the potential for icy conditions on roads and bridges. A Special Council Meeting of the Mayor and Board of Alderman of the City of Crowley will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 2nd Floor, Criminal Justice Building, 426 North Avenue F, Crowley, Louisiana.

CALCASIEU PARISH

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be closed for all non-essential offices on Monday, January 20, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr., Day, and again on Tuesday, January 21, due to the possibility of inclement winter weather. Sheriff Stitch Guillory encourages residents to stay informed and take precautions as the weather develops. “The safety of our community and staff is always a top priority,” stated Sheriff Guillory. “Please monitor your local weather for updates and ensure you are prepared for any potential impacts from the winter weather – it is always best to be prepared for whatever conditions may come our way. You can follow the CPSO Facebook page for updates, or download the CPSO smartphone app in the App Store or Google Play by searching “Calcasieu Parish Sheriff, LA”. The app allows you to receive emergency notifications as well as have direct access to important information.” We are asking residents to stay off the roadway during periods of unsafe winter weather when conditions are hazardous. CPSO deputies and essential personnel will remain on duty and ready to assist during this time.

Due to snow, ice, and below-freezing temperatures in Southwest Louisiana, all Calcasieu Parish Police Jury offices will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 21. All parish offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20 for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Offices will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 22, weather permitting. There may be delays in Waste Management pickup services on Tuesday. For updates, visit wm.com/alerts. The Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers in Lake Charles and Sulphur will also be closed Tuesday. They will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 23. The Calcasieu Public Transit System will not be in service on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The Police Jury is partnering with Water’s Edge Gathering Church in Lake Charles and the Sulphur Christian Community Coalition to open warming centers beginning Sunday night. The Salvation Army will also provide housing for around 40 men at its 3020 Legion St. location in Lake Charles. Those needing transportation to these warming centers are asked to call 211. CPPJ’s Engineering and Public Works crews are prepared to sand parish-owned bridges as the need arises. Calcasieu Parish Animal Services and Adoption Center stresses the importance of bringing in your pets as the temperature drops. Officials remind residents to wrap their pipes securely and if needed, drip water to prevent freezing. When temperatures rise above freezing, residents should turn the faucets off to allow systems to maintain pressure. In addition, residents with irrigation systems are asked to drain and wrap their backflow preventers. Residents should visit calcasieu.gov/winterweather for more information and continue to monitor weather conditions through local media outlets and the National Weather Service.

Due to inclement weather, all SOWELA Technical Community College locations are closed on Tuesday, January 21. All classes, activities and events are canceled. Students should check Canvas for course updates and contact their instructors with questions. Faculty, staff and students are advised to remain safe and monitor SOWELA communication channels for updates.

IBERIA PARISH

Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard: Due to the forecast of an extremely cold air mass to move into the region along with possibility of precipitation, President Richard announces the closure of Iberia Parish Courthouse and Iberia Parish Government offices beginning Tuesday, January 21, through Wednesday, January 22, 2025. Employees are to report to work on Thursday, January 23, 2025, unless otherwise notified.

16th Judicial District Court: Due to conditions created by winter weather and freezing conditions, the Courthouse Court offices and Clerk of Court offices in Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes will be closed on Tuesday January 21 and Wednesday January 22.

Please be advised that the January 22, 2025 Iberia Parish Council and Joint Committee Meetings have been cancelled due to the upcoming predicted winter weather and rescheduled for Wednesday, January 29, 2029 at 6:00 p.m. Please click the links below to access the Notice of Meeting Cancellation for the January 22, 2025 and the January 29, 2025 Iberia Parish Council and Joint Committee Meeting Agendas.

Notice of Meeting Cancellation for January 22, 2025 (Moved to January 29, 2025).jpg [iberiaparishgovernment.com]

January 29, 2025 Iberia Parish Council and Joint Committee Meeting Agendas.pdf [iberiaparishgovernment.com]

New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt: UPDATE: Due to the anticipated freezing weather conditions with expected precipitation, all New Iberia City Government Offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 21st and Wednesday, January 22. Weather permitting, normal business hours will resume on Thursday, January 23. The City Council meeting set for Tuesday has been rescheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

LAFAYETTE CITY COURT: In accordance with this declaration, and due to the approaching winter storm, the judges of the Lafayette City Court are canceling all criminal and traffic court sessions scheduled for Tuesday, January 21, 2025, and Wednesday, January 22, 2025. This includes both the 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. sessions. It is not necessary that you appear at the courthouse on those court dates.

Please make safety your first priority and do not travel unless absolutely necessary.

As of this date, January 18, 2025, the city courthouse will be open on the above days but staffed with essential personnel only. If your business is not essential, you are asked not to come to the courthouse until Thursday, January 23, 2025, during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Note: Should the City of Lafayette declare “Civil Leave” for all LCG Employees then the Courthouse building will be closed. A further announcement will be made at that time.

All cases scheduled for court on the canceled dates will be reset by the court.

The court will send notice to the last address that was provided on file. All efforts will be made to contact each party so the more information that you provide the better the chance of being notified of your new court date. It is the party’s responsibility to ensure that the court has a current address. If your address has changed, or if you do not receive a new notice in the mail within two weeks of your cancelled court date, you should:

• Check for your new court date online by going to the Court’s website at https://www.citycourtlafayettela.org/Home.aspx and follow the directions on how to view your case information online; or

• Inquire by coming to the Lafayette City Courthouse at 105 East Convent Street, Lafayette, Louisiana and go to room 104. Court staff will assist you in obtaining proper notice for your new court date; and/or

• If you have moved from the address in our file, you must provide the new address in writing to the court by mail or in person at the courthouse. The court’s mailing address is Post Office Drawer 3344, Lafayette, Louisiana 70502-3344. You must include your full name as it appears on your old notice, your docket number and your new address including city, state, and zip code. You should also provide a contact number and email address.

LAFAYETTE PARISH COUNCIL & LAFAYETTE CITY COUNCIL: Due to the imminent potential for icy, winter weather conditions forecasted this week, with resultant dangerous travel conditions, the Council Chairs have canceled the regular meetings of the Lafayette Parish Council and the Lafayette City Council scheduled for Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., respectively. The ultimate well-being and safety of our council staff, the council members, LCG employees and our general public is critically important. The decision affords the employees and general public the opportunity to prepare and plan for the weather event which is anticipated. Additionally, following a review of the agenda for said meetings, there are no items which are time-sensitive or critical to the Parish and/or the City of Lafayette’s well-being. Finally, many of our partners and affiliate agencies/organizations have announced their closures, which could potentially limit access to services and resources possibly needed to conduct the business of the Councils. Consideration of the published agenda items will be postponed to a date that will be determined and announced at a later time in the coming days. Please be assured that, once the necessary arrangements are made, proper notification of the date, time, and location for those respective meetings will follow.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

OPELOUSAS UPDATE: Due to continued hazardous road conditions and freezing temperatures, the City of Opelousas announces that all city offices will remain closed on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. This extended closure prioritizes the safety of city employees and residents. Normal office hours are expected to resume on Thursday, January 23, 2025, weather permitting.

Essential city services, such as emergency response and public safety, will remain operational. Residents experiencing emergencies should call 911.

Warming Shelter: The St. Landry Parish Government Warming Shelter at the former Indian Hills Country Club (1141 E Prudhomme Street) remains open for those needing a safe and warm place to stay. For assistance, please call (337) 948-3688.

Residents are encouraged to monitor the city's official Facebook page and website for updates on office closures and any changes in service schedules. The City of Opelousas encourages all residents to continue taking necessary precautions during the winter storm and to stay informed about weather updates.

ST. LANDRY PARISH GOVERNMENT:

UPDATE: Parish Government offices will remain closed January 22, 2025 for inclement weather.

St. Landry Parish Public Works crews are actively assisting with road cleanup efforts in several areas across the parish. Current cleanup locations include:

• Eunice: Hwy 190 and Hwy 13

• Opelousas: Vine Street, Landry Street, Union Street, and Main Street

• Sunset: Hwy 182

Reminder: We will have the shelter open from Sunday January 19, 2025 at 5:00 P.M. through Thursday January 23, 2025 at 5:00 P.M.

Due to the Arctic conditions that will affect our parish Tuesday, January 21 and Wednesday, January 22, the St. Landry Parish landfill will be closed. This closure will interrupt the Waste collection service by Bayou State and also the bulky Waste pick up with Morgan and Morgan. We will attempt to resume service on Thursday, January 23. Monday’s route will be collected on Thursday and collection service will continue through Sunday. Waste collection will resume the following week as scheduled. Our apologies for any and all inconvenience this may cause, we ask for your patience as we try to maintain a safe environment for all of our employees and residents. Please stay safe and warm during this difficult time.

Due to inclement weather and freezing temperatures, the 27th Judicial District Court will be closed on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, for the safety of staff, jurors, and the public. Two juries were previously summoned to appear on Tuesday. Jurors will be contacted with further instructions regarding rescheduling. Please monitor official parish channels for updates and reopening information.

SUNSET: Sunset Town Hall will be closed Tuesday January 21. Essential personnel are being directed to remain available for call out should the situation warrant. Town Hall will re-open on Wednesday if weather permits.

EUNICE: Due to the latest weather forecast the City of Eunice's non-emergency departments will be closed on Tuesday, January 21 in anticipation of freezing conditions and possibly icy roads. No decision has been made yet about Wednesday, January 22nd. Department Supervisors will be notified when a decision has been made. On-Call personnel should be available for any unforeseen emergencies arising from the weather.

DISTRICT COURT: Chief Judge D. Jason Meche has ordered the 27th Judicial District Court be closed Tuesday, January 21, 2025 due to inclement weather and freezing temperatures. Likewise, Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz has announced the closing of the offices of the criminal and civil divisions on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 due to extreme weather and travel risks. The Dispatch and Patrol Shifts will be on duty during this critical time. Sheriff Guidroz asks the public to avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary and to use extreme caution. Please monitor the road advisories issued by the Louisiana State Police and the local agencies.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

16th Judicial District Court: Due to conditions created by winter weather and freezing conditions, the Courthouse Court offices and Clerk of Court offices in Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes will be closed on Tuesday January 21 and Wednesday January 22.

The St. Martin Parish Clerk of Court's Office and District Court will be closed on Tuesday, January 21st and Wednesday, January 22nd due to the weather.

The St. Bernard and St. Francis food pantry in Breaux Bridge will not be distributing food on Tuesday as they normally would, because of the weather. The plans are to resume next Tuesday.

Due to extreme weather conditions, the St. Martin Council on Aging, Inc. will be closed on Tuesday, January 21st and Wednesday, January 22nd. We hope to re-open on Thursday, January 23rd at 7:30a.m. For immediate help or information regarding warming centers, please call the Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness at (337) 394-2800 or (337) 394-2812.

ST. MARY PARISH

The St. Mary Parish Government Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and on Tuesday due to anticipated winter weather. The Landry Landfill located in Berwick and the West End Transfer Station in Franklin will close at noon on Monday for MLK day, and will be closed all day Tuesday due to the weather.

City of Franklin: Pursuant to the City of Franklin State of Emergency Declaration due to possible impacts from the Polar Vortex 25-007 Winter Weather, the Regular Council Meeting of the Franklin City Council scheduled for Tuesday, January 21, 2025, has been cancelled. A Special Franklin Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at the at their regular meeting place, at City Hall, 300 Iberia Street, Franklin, Louisiana to consider the business items that were slated for the January 21, 2025 meeting.

16th Judicial District Court: Due to conditions created by winter weather and freezing conditions, the Courthouse Court offices and Clerk of Court offices in Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes will be closed on Tuesday January 21 and Wednesday January 22.

VERMILION PARISH

CITY OF ABBEVILLE: After much consideration, the decision has been made to cancel the regular City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 21, 2025 due to currently anticipated below freezing temperatures including a chance of winter precipitation. The next scheduled regular City Council meeting will be held on February 4, 2025 beginning at 5:30 PM.

CITY OF KAPLAN: The Kaplan City Courthouse and Kaplan City Court Clerk of Court's Office will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday because of the weather, but will re-open on Thursday for normal business hours. The closures will be considered legal holidays and if conditions require an additional closure the court will notify the public.

