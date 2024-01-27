UPDATE: Teen arrested in shooting of four people

LAFAYETTTE, La. — One person has been arrested and more arrests are expected in a shooting that left four people injured last week.

Rickey Chaney, 18, of Lafayette was booked with two counts attempted first-degree murder. He's been booked into the Lafayette Parish jail, police say.

The shooting is still under investigation, and more arrests are expected, police say. One of the four wounded is still in critical condition; the other three are listed in critical but stable condition.

The shooting happened last week on Sunset Drive. Lafayette Police told us that three people were standing outside a home there, when two other people drove up, stopped and started shooting at them.

One of the people who was standing outside also pulled out a gun and started shooting at the people in the vehicle. The people in the car then drove away. Chaney is accused of being the person who was standing in the yard, pulled out a gun and started shooting at the people in the car.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you can contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.