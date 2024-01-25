Frustrations rise after a shooting that injures four

LAFAYETTTE, La. — A shooting on the 100 block of Sunset Drive Wednesday morning leaves 4 people injured.

According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates that three individuals were standing outside of a residence in the 100 block of Sunset Drive, when two other people involved drove up, stopped, and began shooting at the individuals standing outside. One of the three individuals who was standing outside began shooting back at the vehicle, causing the vehicle to drive off leaving the scene.

The suspects opened fire at the house where Michael Goodman's mother resides, turning her front yard into a crime scene.

"It's a sad situation that it has to be like that Lafayette has to change. It's totally out of hand," says Goodman.

KATC spoke with Sgt. Robin Green about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

"3 individuals were standing outside of a residence in the 100 block sunset drive at that time a vehicle pulled up with possible two suspects and a shooting ensued," she says.

There are a total of four victims, with two in critical condition and two in stable condition. Among them is Goodman's nephew, expressing frustration with the violence occurring so early in the new year.

"One thing I can tell people love your children take time with them and tomorrow isn't promised." he said.

His mother at the time was even babysitting children inside her home at the time of the shooting.

"She's going through some pains right now," Goodman. "I mean waking up in the morning and you don't expect things to go that way, it's devastating."

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you can contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.