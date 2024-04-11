UPDATE: Latest reports on power outages

Tens of thousands of Acadiana residents spent at least part of Wednesday in the dark after a strong storm system passed through.

Here are the updates we've received from utility companies on Thursday:

SLEMCO

Acadia Parish: 1,647 customers without power. That's 11 percent of the 14,923 customers in that parish.

Evangeline Parish: 567 customers without power. That's 31 percent of the 1,804 customers in that parish.

Iberia Parish: No outages reported

St. Landry Parish: 3,369 customers without power. That's 17 percent of the of 19,728 customers in that parish.

St. Martin Parish: 1 customer without power. That's less than 1 percent of the 16,786 customers in that parish.

Vermilion Parish: No outages reported.

CLECO

Cleco is reporting 4,960 customers without power in Acadiana this morning.

Statewide, they say 25,734 of their 300,136 customers are without power as of Thursday morning.

ENTERGY

Entergy’s workforce continues to make progress assessing damage to the electric system and safely restoring power for customers across Louisiana after a strong storm system brought high winds Wednesday morning and caused scattered outages across the state.

After assessing nearly 70% of the distribution level of the electric system, crews have found approximately 170 poles, 435 spans of wire (amount of wire from pole to pole) and 255 crossarms in need of repair or replacement.

Despite the damages and lingering inclement weather throughout the day, crews have restored power to thousands and, except for portions of Southwest Louisiana and Acadiana, expect to have the vast majority of those remaining without electric service and who can safely accept it back online by tomorrow night. While many customers will be restored sooner, there could be isolated groups of customers in hard-hit areas in or around Calcasieu Parish and Lafayette that will not be restored until sometime Friday.

For the latest available estimated times of restoration by region, please see the list below.

Some customers may not be able to take service when Entergy completes its work because they have damage to their home or electric equipment like their weatherhead. For more information on this scenario and what must be done before Entergy can restore service, please visit the What’s yours? What’s ours? page [entergynewsroom.com] on our Newsroom.

Also, if you are using a portable generator, please use it safely and according to manufacturer guidelines. Please do not use generators indoors or plug them directly into your home’s wiring system as this can create what is called backfeed and make it dangerous for utility crews working on nearby power lines. For more safety tips related to generators, visit our Storm Center [entergynewsroom.com].

In addition, there is no way to know whether downed power lines or other electric equipment is energized simply by looking at it, so keep your distance and report these cases to us at 1-800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243).

ESTIMATED TIMES OF RESTORATION BY REGION

*While many customers will be restored sooner, the timeframes below describe when crews expect to have most customers who can safely accept electric service restored.

