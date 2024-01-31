UPDATE: Another arrest in shooting of four people

LAFAYETTTE, La. — Lafayette Police have made a second arrest in a shooting that wounded four people earlier this month.

Anthony Ventress, 23, of Lafayette, was booked with three counts attempted first-degree murder. He was arrested after he was released from a local hospital, where he had been treated for injuries that happened during the incident.

Four people were injured on January 24 when the shooting happened in the 100 block of Sunset Drive. Police say some people were standing in front of a house when more people drove up in a vehicle and started shooting. One of the people standing in the yard pulled out a gun and returned fire.

Police say that person was Rickey Chaney, 18, of Lafayette, and they booked him last week with two count attempted first-degree murder.

Lafayette Police say this incident remains under investigation.

They're asking that anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

