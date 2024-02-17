University Ave Revitalization seeks to beautify the road and promote pedestrian safety

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Consolidated Government's Revitalization Project, divided into three phases, is set to start next week.

Phase one will focus on drainage improvements, striping enhancements, and sidewalk installations. This phase will stretch 1.5 miles, spanning from Hollywood Drive to Walker Road.

The next two phases will add wheelchair ramps, cross walks, lights, and even landscaping.

KATC visited the site where crews are preparing cones and signs to be placed alongside the busy road. Tanner Lee Huffman, the project manager and superintendent for the job, explains that LCG aims to enhance the appeal of this area for both motorists and pedestrians.

“I think they are trying to get a lay of the land, as you are going towards the college you are going to get a better beautification with flowers. You know where you are, you won’t get lost you have better accessibility to walk and basically its just better for the community," he says.

The revamp can help those who cross the busy interstate, feel just a little bit safer.

“They will be able to walk on something else other than grass. The lighting that will be installed, you will be able to see. You won’t have to worry about what’s right there or what's over here," said Huffman.

The North University Avenue Revitalization is scheduled for completion by 2026. It will feature a welcoming sign for Lafayette, extending a warm greeting to all who pass through, whether by car or on foot.

"I think it's mainly just to kind of say 'Hey it's safe and we welcome you here,'" says Huffman says.

Motorists shall expect intermittent lane closures throughout the duration of the project for various phases of work, except for the following time periods:

Between 7 am and 8:30 am – Monday through Friday

Between 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm – School Days

Between 5 pm and 6 pm – Monday through Friday

Southbound Traffic – If queue impacts exits on I-10

A groundbreaking for the North University Revitalization Project will take place on Friday, February 23, at 9:00 a.m. at the Truman Early Childhood Education Center.