UL Transportation offering bus rides to local grocery stores for students

LAFAYETTE, La. — Navigating Lafayette can be challenging, especially for newcomers to the city who don't have their own vehicle. This is a common scenario for many students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (ULL).

Recognizing this need, the UL Transportation is introducing a shuttle service to assist students in picking up groceries with free transportation to local grocery stores.

The initiative can be especially beneficial for those not from Lafayette or even the country.

KATC spoke with Ramina Nawee Promia, an international student who moved here last August. She stresses about finances since living away from home.

"Living by myself and with scholarship and stipends and getting from here it will take a little time to afford a vehicle by myself," said Promia.

She currently depends on others for a ride to the store.

"I have my friends here who have vehicles and for that I have to manage time with them, it's not possible all the time because they are busy and have busy schedules," she says.



For international students like Promia, the shift from having walkable distance stores back home is something to get used in the U.S.

"Actually there are a lot of stores and also it was very possible to walk by the stores, so it wasn't any hassle to walk by there," said Promia.

With the new shuttle service, she will now be able to grab basic necessities like food or even medicine.

"For me and the other families who don't have a personal vehicle it's tough because I have been to the wellness center in the university and they prescribed me drugs that I haven't been able to buy yet because of transportation," she said.

Bus shuttle services will be offered to students every Friday from 1 PM to 4 PM. Stops will include UL Student Union, Cajun Village Apartments, Albertsons and Rouses.