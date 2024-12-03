Watch Now
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy's staff set assistance events

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., has set several constituent events in Acadiana parishes this week.

Constituents needing assistance with federal issues can attend the events to make contact with staff members from the Senator's Louisiana offices.

Here are the scheduled events:

Constituent Assistance Event in Acadia Parish
WHEN: Tuesday, December 3
3:30 – 4:30 PM
WHERE: Crowley City Hall, Mayor’s Office
425 N. Parkerson Ave.
Crowley, LA 70526

Constituent Assistance Event in St. Mary Parish
WHEN: Wednesday, December 4
10:00 – 11:00 AM CT
WHERE: City Hall
512 1st St.
Morgan City, LA 70381

Constituent Assistance Event in Iberia Parish
WHEN: Wednesday, December 4
12:00 – 1:00 PM CT
WHERE: New Iberia City Hall
457 E. Main St.
New Iberia, LA 70560

Constituent Assistance Event in St. Martin Parish
WHEN: Wednesday, December 4
1:30 – 2:30 PM
WHERE: St. Martinville City Hall
120 New Market St.
St. Martinville, LA 70582

