U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy's staff set assistance events

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., has set several constituent events in Acadiana parishes this week.

Constituents needing assistance with federal issues can attend the events to make contact with staff members from the Senator's Louisiana offices.

Here are the scheduled events:

Constituent Assistance Event in Acadia Parish

WHEN: Tuesday, December 3

3:30 – 4:30 PM

WHERE: Crowley City Hall, Mayor’s Office

425 N. Parkerson Ave.

Crowley, LA 70526

Constituent Assistance Event in St. Mary Parish

WHEN: Wednesday, December 4

10:00 – 11:00 AM CT

WHERE: City Hall

512 1st St.

Morgan City, LA 70381

Constituent Assistance Event in Iberia Parish

WHEN: Wednesday, December 4

12:00 – 1:00 PM CT

WHERE: New Iberia City Hall

457 E. Main St.

New Iberia, LA 70560

Constituent Assistance Event in St. Martin Parish

WHEN: Wednesday, December 4

1:30 – 2:30 PM

WHERE: St. Martinville City Hall

120 New Market St.

St. Martinville, LA 70582