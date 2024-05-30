Trying to beat the heat? Here are some tips to keep your AC cool all summer long.

BROUSSARD, La. — The long and hot days are here and before you crank up your AC, how can you make sure it can keep up with the heat?

Summer has arrived, bringing with it record-breaking temperatures. According to Climate Central, last summer was the hottest on record since 1850. Experts predict we may experience similarly high temperatures across much of the United States this year.

As we try to beat the heat, KATC stopped by Butcher Air Conditioning, which has been serving Acadiana for 75 years.

They've experienced many Louisiana summers and during last year's heat wave, their company received up to 150 calls a day for damaged, broken, or strained AC units.

"If people are overusing their air conditioners, it puts more strain on the unit and uses more energy, so you actually spend more money throughout the summer," says Barrett Butcher. "As the heat increases, people's air conditioners start to work harder, and they have to rely on them more. Sometimes, parts will break."

To avoid overworking your air conditioner and consuming excessive energy—which in turn can be costly.

Here are some tips to prolong its life and keep you cool during the hot days ahead:



Be sure to change your air conditioning filters and keep them clean, which allows more air flow.



Ensure your home insulation is up to par, poor insulation can force your unit to work harder.



Close your blinds or curtains to keep the sun out



Using more fans around the house.

When leaving the house, turn up your ac, it’s recommended to switch it 3 degrees higher than you usually do.

Stay cool Acadiana!

