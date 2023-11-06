Trouble parking? How your voice can make an impact

ABBEVILLE, La — Abbeville, La. - The community needs your help and input to make the downtown area of Abbeville more accessible.

On Tuesday, November 7th at 7:30 am, the city of Abbeville and the LSU AgCenter are joining forces to host a walk audit. Located by the Abbeville courthouse, the walk audit is intended to gather information on pedestrian safety and see how they can improve the area.

“I think we are heading in the right direction by doing these projects and making our city not only more beautiful but much more usable,” said Abbeville Resident Richard Watkins.

After inheriting the roads from the department of transportation, the city of Abbeville is hoping this audit will gauge how the public is feeling and what the needs are in the community.

“This will help with safety by getting an understanding on how drivers behave in intersections. Whether or not they can see pedestrians at crosswalks and if pedestrians are even using the crosswalks that are marked. So, this information will help us make better discussions about how to provide recommendations,” said CPEX Design Associate Alex Hobdy.

Organizers say by attending the event, you can share different ways on how you would like to improve your city.