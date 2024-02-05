This Friday: Girl Scout Cookie Booths open in Louisiana

STATEWIDE — Girl Scout Cookie season is just around the corner.

On February 9, 2024, Girl Scouts across the state of Louisiana will begin setting up booths in front of stores to sell everyone's favorite treat.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program has been a tradition for more than 100 years, with the first known cookie sale dating back to 1917, according to Girl Scouts of Louisiana - Pines to the Gulf (GSLPG) officials.

"The Girl Scout Cookie Program promotes the growth of 5 skills: Goal Setting, Decision Making, Money Management, People Skills, and Business Ethics," said Cassandra Phillips, GSLPG Marketing Director. "A lot has changed in the last hundred years, but this has not: Girl Scouts continues to build girls of courage, confidence, and character."

Funds generated by the Cookie Program stay local. Girl Scout troops use funds for leadership experiences, educational trips, and community projects, said Phillips.

To find a local Cookie Booth, use the Cookie Finder at www.gslpg.org/cookies [gslpg.org].

"There’s nothing quite like supporting girl entrepreneurship and stocking your freezer with Thin Mints at the same time," added Phillips.

To learn more about Girl Scout Cookies and the benefits they provide to local communities, visit www.gslpg.org/cookies [gslpg.org].