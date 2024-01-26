Police Chief Interim speaks out following Youngsville Police Investigation

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has finished its investigation into the Youngsville Police Department.

Back in July 2023, the city of Youngsville requested the investigation after receiving reports of misconduct, allegedly by the former chief of police, Rickey Boudreaux. He resigned in August, saying that the constant allegations of wrong-doing were interfering with his ability to do his job. To learn more about the report and the allegations, click here.

KATC interviewed Interim Chief Louviere, who assumed the position in August after Boudreaux's resignation. We inquired about the challenges in maintaining morale and honesty within the department amid the ongoing pressure following the release of the investigation.

"I focus on the future my first goal when I got here was that I meet with everyone one on one," he said. "I think that's important for morale to begin with, to make everybody understand that they are important and they're opinions matter. To get their opinions on what a police department should be, what direction the department should go in."

The investigation alleges that the evidence room located within the police department was not as secured as it should have been.

The report by LPSO states: "An inventory was done in August 2023, and several items were missing, including a miter saw, an air compressor, an electric hedge trimmer, a tool set, an impact driver, a plate joiner and a woman's pink bicycle. The table saw in question wasn't missing, the investigation found."

Cheif Louviere says that making sure the evidence room is secure was one of his number one priorities since stepping in.

"Before this even came out I already saw some of the deficiencies that were there and taken steps ahead of time. I began an evidence audit to make sure we have what we need to have and everything is in a place where it needs to be and organized."

He tells KATC that the police department is cooperating with LSPO and hopes the station can move forward to build a better and stronger future for the city.

"I am working with our agency with our city government to make sure everything going in the right direction this department is going to keep everyone safe."

KATC reached out to Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter about the investigation but he declined to comment.

Chief Louviere says that he’s looking forward to the November 5th election and will continue to prove to the department and the city of Youngsville that the police station is honest, just, and will always put the citizens first.