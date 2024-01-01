The need for bilingual first responders to match the growing Hispanic and Latino population

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Fire Department is hoping to bridge the gap when it comes to language barriers.

"It's been a ride for sure, there's definitely a need and demand for it," Francisco Lopez said.

Lopez has been a firefighter in the city for 6 months now and is the only bilingual Spanish speaker in the Lafayette Fire Department.

The demand is necessary in the city, according to the 2020 census, the Spanish speaking residents in the parish has grown to now 16,000. Five times more than two decades ago, meaning the need for bilingual first responders is not a want but a need.

"It does put a pressure on your back but at the same time, I'm more then willing to do whatever I have to do to help and give back," Lopez said. "Not to only the department but to the people who live in this community."

For Lopez this is another way of helping his Hispanic and Latino community in times of need.

"So when my other fireman comes he goes in first and he will try to speak to them but you can tell the fear and the disconnect between them and then I come in and their whole face lights up in a sense because someone understands them," he expresses.

Former full-time first responder Pablo Estrada understands that every second counts in life or death situations. Having more bilingual first responders could be essential in saving lives.

"I've seen it helped not only for them but also for us," Estrada said "Just how smooth everything goes because now we can tell them exactly what we need from them and we can question them accordingly to whatever the call is."

Lopez tells KATC he hopes others will see the benefits of being a bilingual first responder.

"Being bilingual you can be a help to not just your community but for the world in general. There's no stop to what you can be and become whatever you want too, as long as you put your mind to it and I definitely think there is an importance to bilingual kids out there that should push towards to having a great career and this is a great career."

According to LFD, they welcome anyone who is bilingual and interested in becoming part of the fire service.