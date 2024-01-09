The meaning behind Rosca de Reyes cake

LAFAYETTE, La. — King Cake season is here and the Hispanic community in our area is also participating in the celebrations.

Over at La Esmeralda, which is a Hispanic supermarket located at 2308 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. The store was stocked with their beloved sweet bread named Rosca de Reyes.

The baked goods were brought from Houston all the way to La Esmeralda.

The bread is to commemorate Three Kings Dayon January 6th, when three wise men gave gifts to the baby Jesus.

The celebration for both the Hispanic and American communities happens during the first week of January, and much like the well-known Louisiana treat, the Mardi Gras King Cake. Rosca de Reyes bread translates to “wreath of the kings”.

Both Rosca de Reyes and Mardi Gras King Cake have babies hidden away inside and even share the same oval shape.

Alberto Pardron who is owner of La Esmeralda, has completely sold out of them at his store and tells KATC how the tradition goes in Mexico.

"We celebrate on January 6th. In our culture in Mexico that's when Los Reyes which translates to the three wise men, come and visit the children. They gift them toys because it's right before the Christmas tree gets taken down. Then comes the cutting of the rosca, (king's cake) with the family," says Padron.

One other key difference between Rosca de Reyes and Mardi Gras Cake is how they are decorated. The Reyes cake has no green, white, or yellow icing but actually is decorated with candied fruit to resemble a king's crown.

Also like Mardi Gras King Cake, where if you find the baby you have to buy the next cake. For the Hispanic community, if you find the baby Jesus in the Rosca de Reyes cake, you actually have to cook tamales for everyone.