The Lafayette Public Library System will sever ties from the American Library Association

Lafayette Public Library System in 6-1 vote will no longer associate themselves with the American Library Association.

ALA is a nonprofit organization based in the United States that promotes libraries and library education internationally. It is the oldest and largest library association in the world according to their website.

This comes after a board meeting back in November alleging that the American Library Association is pushing a Marxist ideology and trying to sneak sexually inappropriate materials in the children's sections of libraries.



The Lafayette Public Library Board has decided to dissociate itself from ALA.

Board members voted 6-1 at Monday's LPLS meeting.

The cut will result in librarians not receiving reimbursement for ALA conferences and programs. As well, no taxpayer funds will be used by LPLS for any materials or services that was formerly provided by ALA.

The Advocate reported in November that board members believed the split was necessary:

"Former board president Robert Judge and board Vice President Stephanie Armbruster

offered a motion to adopt a resolution that says the ALA supports a Marxist ideology and is antagonistic toward family life and the rights of parents to raise their children with their own morals. The resolution states the library board will no longer have any association with the ALA, will not require employees to be ALA members, will discourage employees from being ALA members and will no longer allocate or reimburse money to the ALA or employees who attend ALA continuing education."

Sarah Monroe, Interim Director of the Lafayette Public Library System, was not immediately available for comment.