Taking a trip for the summer? A passport event is helping you get there

LAFAYETTE, La. — Are you looking to get away this summer but might not have gotten around to filing your passport? If that's you and you're worried about it, you are in luck.

Over at the Rosa Parks Transportation Center, a passport acceptance event starting at 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. So you can breeze through the process of updating your passport without the hassle of last year's processing delays.

It's your chance to speed up the process and hit the skies sooner with your passport renewal or if you are applying for the first time and get ready to explore the world hassle-free this summer.

The State Department reports a surge in passport holders, with over 24 million passports issued in 2023, marking the highest number in the past 50 years.

And what to bring for this event? Below is a list of required items to get your passport up to speed.



A completed passport application

payment for application fees

proof of U.S. citizenship

Identification

Passport photo

This event is being hosted by Congressman Clay Higgins' office and the New Orleans Passport Center, so you can start booking on your travel adventures.

Higgins stating via his website:

"With the summer fast approaching, we want to ensure that the people of South Louisiana have the proper tools to travel the world. Last year, my office received a record number of passport cases, as processing backlogs threatened constituent's travel plans. We are ready to assist, and this event will bring passport services directly to our constituents."

To take a look at processing fees and times, click here.

