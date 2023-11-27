TAKE THE SURVEY: Safe streets for all users

The Acadiana region is the beneficiary of Safe Streets For All or SS4A federal grant money from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

A requirement of the SS4A grant is to provide roadway users in our region feedback through a brief survey. The intent is to use the information received from the survey, along with vehicle counts and crash data, to direct the use of the SS4A grant money to the roadways in greatest need of improvement.

Motorists are being asked to complete the survey using the QR code below or the following link: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7510508/Safe-Streets-Survey [survey.alchemer.com].