Stuff the Bus is underway - Find out how you can help

United Way of Acadiana (UWA) is gearing up for their annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive, presented by Hancock Whitney Bank.

Each year, UWA works with local businesses and volunteers to collect much-needed school supplies to support students and teachers across the following five parishes: Acadia, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Martin, and Vermilion.

“Last year, more than 500 teachers from across all five parishes were able to ‘shop’ from the more than $100,000 in donated supplies we collected,” says UWA President/CEO Heather Blanchard. “That benefitted 30,000 students, a significant impact for our community.”

This year’s school supply drive will kick off on June 17, so businesses are asked to sign up now to be supply drop-off locations. As a collection site, businesses will help stock local classrooms with supplies, have the opportunity to be featured on social media, and make a lasting impact in the community.

It’s easy to sign up online at www.unitedwayofacadiana.org/stuffthebus by clicking “Sign up to be a drop-off location.”

“Creating opportunities and pathways to success for Acadiana’s youth is one of our main focuses,” says Blanchard, “and we are grateful to businesses like Hancock Whitney Bank and others who help us connect our young people with the resources they need to thrive. This initiative also helps our local teachers, many of whom spend their own money every year to purchase these needed supplies.”

“Hancock Whitney Bank is proud to live our brand to always help others and each other succeed and to create opportunities for people and the communities we serve as we partner with United Way of Acadiana to provide essential school supplies for students in need and support our teachers,” said Grant Guillotte, Southwest Louisiana Market President at Hancock Whitney Bank. “We know that every little bit helps, and we want all kids to be able to achieve academic success no matter their background.”

There are also a number of ways that individuals can get involved, not just businesses. From June 17 through July 17, individuals can donate to the Stuff the Bus fund, drop off supplies at the UWA office or participating businesses, or shop an Amazon wish list.

There are also volunteer opportunities, including a Day Action on July 26, when all donated supplies will be sorted.

Visit www.unitedwayofacadiana.org/stuffthebus and learn more about how to get involved.