Storm-related Boil Orders

Water systems across Acadiana experienced issues due to last night's storm.

We're posting boil orders and other notifications here as we receive them.

LAFAYETTE PARISH WATERWORKS DISTRICT NORTH

The Water System has experienced problems with our water supply system due to an electrical outage at the production facility caused by the inclement weather the night/morning of May 16 and 17. The customers impacted include the entire LPWD North Production Facility Area west of the Vermilion River, north of and including Smith-Reed Road, east of University Avenue north of Carencro, up to the Lafayette Parish line. The impacted area is indicated on the attached map.

The boil order is in effect until further notice.

Here's the map: