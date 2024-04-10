Storm damage in Youngsville minor

YOUNGSVILLE, La — During Wednesday's early morning storm, Youngsville faced heavy winds and rain. Though the rough weather passed by rather quickly, it did leave some minor damage behind.

Crews worked to clear up a downed tree off the busy Youngsville Highway.

Up to 40 mile winds were no match for the piece of timber and it did cause some traffic delays through the day.

KATC stopped by a gas station right off of the highway and spoke with Assistant Manager Angelique Antuan who was pretty scared driving through the stormy weather from Lafayette to Youngsville.

“I was driving through hail and rain and it was pretty bad this morning it was pretty tough," says Antuan. "They had a lot of cars that put on their caution lights and slowed downed so it took me a little longer to get to work."

At last check, Chief of Police, Cody Louviere says that the city did not suffer major damage besides the tree falling down on Youngsville Highway.

