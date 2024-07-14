State Police investigating fatal Acadiana crashes; two pedestrians dead

ACADIANA, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Iberia Parish and one in Acadia Parish that killed two pedestrians over the weekend.



Iberia Parish

According to TPR Peggy Bourque, on July 13, 2024, just before 10 pm, Louisiana State Police Troop I began an investigation into a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 83 south of Louisiana Highway 14. The crash claimed the life of Francis Firmin, 75, of New Iberia.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Firmin was placing triangular traffic cones in the southbound lanes of LA 83 in an attempt to retrieve his vehicle, which had become stuck in the east ditch. A 2002 Ford Mustang was traveling south on LA-14 at the same time. The Ford hit Firmin in the southbound lane of LA 83.

Firmin suffered major injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and had no injuries. The Ford driver was not suspected of impairment. However, standard toxicology samples were collected from all parties involved and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation, officials report.

Acadia Parish

Shortly before 6 am on July 14, 2024, Louisiana State Police Troop I began an investigation into a single-vehicle hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 90 near Ebenezer Road in Rayne. The crash resulted in the death of Ryan Trahan, 41, of Rayne, as maintained by TPR Bourque.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Trahan was walking eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 90 wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans in the early morning hours. At the same time, an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound. The vehicle struck Trahan, failed to stop and continued westbound for reasons still under investigation, according to Bourque.

Trahan suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. This crash remains under investigation and troopers are working to identify the vehicle involved. If anyone has any information regarding this crash, contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at (337) 262-5800.

Practicing pedestrian safety when walking near and crossing roadways is crucial in minimizing the likelihood of crashes. According to Louisiana State Police, by walking against the flow of traffic, pedestrians can effectively anticipate approaching vehicles. Additionally, during darker hours, choosing brightly colored attire or reflective accessories enhances visibility for drivers.

Troop I has investigated 20 fatal crashes, resulting in 21 fatalities in 2024.