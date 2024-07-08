State Police have issued road updates for Beryl

Troop D has issued a travel advisory because of Hurricane Beryl.

In Cameron Parish, areas of water and debris on the road have been reported on La. 82 between Holly Beach and Johnson's Bayou, troopers say.

Standing water has been reported on LA 27 between Holly Beach and Cameron, troopers say.

DOTD crews are on the scene removing debris from the travel lanes, and the roadway remains open at this time. Motorists are urged to use caution if traveling in the area, troopers say.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes if possible.

Here's the post:

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists statewide to use caution during Hurricane Beryl’s landfall.

DOTD continues to monitor road conditions throughout Beryl’s path of landfall and post signs on roadways that have high water. In the event flooding occurs, personnel will make the appropriate decisions to close roadways when safe to do so and if resources are available, close moveable bridges, and suspend or reduce the ferry services for the safety of the traveling public.

While water can recede quickly, DOTD strongly urges drivers to be aware be aware of and adhere to the following tips during severe weather events:

Do not drive, unless you must.

Do not drive distracted.

Do not drive through standing water. “Turn around, don’t drown.”

Be aware of wind gusts.

Avoid driving through areas with downed power lines or other debris.

Never use cruise control when visibility is low or the road is wet.

Plan for more travel time.

Leave extra room between vehicles.

Always use headlights when windshield wipers are on. This is a law.

Never move or drive around any road closed signs/barricades for any reason. This is unlawful and extremely unsafe.

Motorists are encouraged to check the status of road conditions prior to beginning their commutes by utilizing the following resources:

511 Traveler Information: Travelers can also find information regarding road closures by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org [511la.org] or by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information. You can also download the Louisiana 511 mobile app.