St. Landry School District Temporarily Eases Uniform Policy Due to Cold Weather

With temperatures dipping into the 40s for the remainder of the week, the St. Landry Parish School District has decided to temporarily relax its uniform policy, allowing students to prioritize comfort and warmth during the freeze warnings.

Students across the district are permitted to forego their standard uniforms in favor of comfortable clothing that offers protection against the cold. Approved attire includes jackets, sweatshirts, earmuffs, sweatpants, joggers, and other warm clothing.

Although hoodies may seem like a practical option for staying warm, the district maintains restrictions on their use due to safety concerns.

“It’s a true security concern," said Eunice High School Principal Irma Trosclair. "I think it’s easier for someone to get on campus unnoticed because the hoodie can be pulled over their face.”

“The hoodie remains a security concern for our schools,” Trosclair continued.

At Eunice High School, where some students need to transition between outdoor classrooms, the temporary dress code adjustment is particularly appreciated. These outdoor transitions occur throughout the school day, and the relaxed policy ensures students can stay warm during these moments.

“We have a few outside classrooms," said Trosclair. "So we want our students to have pants and jackets that keep them warm. These transitions happen all day long, and the adjusted dress code helps make them easier."

The school district has expressed confidence in its students to adhere responsibly to the temporary dress policy. For Eunice High, there is little concern about students abusing the relaxed guidelines.

“The students are very grateful when we allow these adjustments to the dress code," said Trosclair. "They’ve consistently shown they can handle this responsibly.”