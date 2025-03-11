In a significant development for St. Landry Parish, the school district has announced plans to provide funds to compensate cheerleading coaches.

Historically, cheerleading coaches have relied heavily on booster clubs for funding, or in many cases, have volunteered their time without pay.

However, Superintendent Milton Batiste revealed that he is making adjustments to the district's budget to ensure that cheerleading coaches receive compensation for their year-round commitment.

St. Landry Parish Takes a Step Toward Compensating Cheerleading Coaches

While the exact amount of pay remains uncertain, this decision marks a long-overdue acknowledgment of the crucial role these coaches play in the lives of student-athletes.

"They are working year-round," said Jerome Robinson, assistant superintendent for the St. Landry Parish School System. "Kids are training for the nationals during that time. So we applaud the work they are doing."

However, the challenges of coaching without pay can be particularly strenuous, especially when coaches have personal or family commitments. Christina Shoemaker Meche, a coach with firsthand experience, shared her struggles of balancing the demands of cheerleading with personal responsibilities.

"It was easier fresh out of college," Meche said. "When I got pregnant, I had to make my appointments around cheerleading. I had help some days, but I was mainly by myself."

The decision to pay cheerleading coaches is an important first step, but it is only the beginning. Meche emphasized that more needs to be done to support coaches across the state.

"We would like to have a state organization that would open up more benefits for cheerleading coaches," said Meche. "This is something I want to work for the coaches in the future."