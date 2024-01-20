St. Joseph Diner in need of new heating units amid low temperatures

LAFAYETTTE, La. — Amidst the cold spell in South Louisiana, a local soup kitchen, St. Joseph Diner is facing challenges in keeping its space warm for those in need of a hot meal.

The diner which is known for providing breakfast and lunch at no-cost to the less fortunate in the Lafayette area, is now reaching out to the community for assistance.

KATC spoke with Ben Broussard, Chief of External Affairs with Catholic Charities of Acadiana, about finding out about the broken heating units.

"We knew the cold weather was coming late last week and we had all of our preparations in place and actually showed up at the diner to start welcoming folks early and found out our heater didn't work," he says.

With the units broken, Broussard tells KATC it's making it hard for them with their already limited resources.

"That puts a strain on the electricity feed. We are serving more meals these last few days, running more electricity, and taking care of more people in our sheltering system. With the dangerous temperatures outside, so that all adds an additional cost that you don't necessarily expect," he said.

The 5,000 square foot diner relies on two heating units, each costing up to $30,000.

The diner is heavily dependent on donations, and is unable to cover the cost of replacements.

"Just knowing that repairing these old units is going to take a long time and it's going to be expensive, and it's just time to replace them," says Broussard.

Despite this Broussard remains hopeful, emphasizing the importance of St. Joseph Diner in the city.

"St. Joseph Diner is a place of great community, both for volunteers and our clients that come to receive a meal. It's a place that really is a symbol of what Acadiana is, we are a giving community; we take care of our own, and it's a little chilly in here, but the diner is still rolling."

To contribute to the diner, click here.

If interested in volunteering, click here.